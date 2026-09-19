EPS higher pension: BJP MP writes to PM Modi over delays, Para 26(6) hurdles for retirees

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade has formally petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve long-standing hurdles surrounding the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) higher payout mechanism.
Despite previous government assertions that the Supreme Court's landmark November 4, 2022 verdict was implemented across all sectors, thousands of retirees continue to face extensive procedural delays and legal barriers.
Under standard Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) guidelines, an employer allocates 8.33% of an employee’s basic pay plus dearness allowance (DA) toward the EPS pension corpus. Historical caps restricted the calculation salary to ₹15,000, limiting monthly contributions to ₹1,250—a ceiling anticipated to reach roughly ₹2,083 under an upgraded ₹25,000 wage limit.
However, the Supreme Court's November 2022 ruling protected an employee’s right to contribute based on actual, uncapped salaries to secure higher retirement payouts. Despite these judicial mandates, only a tiny fraction of eligible pensioners have actually received adjusted benefits.
In his detailed appeal, MP Gopchade raised five primary concerns regarding the ongoing administration of the higher pension scheme:
To achieve equity and streamline processing, Gopchade requested a top-level review by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) alongside six core interventions:
Fulfill Parliamentary Assurance No. 271/72 fully and transparently.
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