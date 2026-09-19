EPS higher pension: BJP MP writes to PM Modi over delays, Para 26(6) hurdles for retirees

Procedural Obstacles: Citing a May 2023 Labour Ministry memo, Gopchade noted that administrative rules like Para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme are acting as major bottlenecks, preventing valid applications from being processed smoothly.

In a letter to the EPF Commissioner, the Ministry had written: “Under Para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, an employer/employee has to give an option for remittance on higher wages, and the

EPFO

has to allow the same. It emerged that the

EPFO

never prescribed any format for giving this option, and more importantly, the EPFO field offices have not given/issued permission for remittance on higher wages under Para 26(6) of the EPF Scheme, though employers/employees have been remitting contribution on higher wages.”