EPS Pension 2026: Why last 5 years of your salary can make difference to your pension

EPS Pension 2026 explained: Here's how the last 60 months of pensionable salary, associated increments, service years, 15,000 wage ceiling and higher pension rules can affect your monthly EPS pension. 

Shivam Shukla
Published2 Sep 2026, 11:35 AM IST
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The EPS pension calculation depends on pensionable salary and service. The final 60 months can influence the average used to determine the pension for eligible members under EPS rules.
The EPS pension calculation depends on pensionable salary and service. The final 60 months can influence the average used to determine the pension for eligible members under EPS rules.

For eligible members covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 2026, the salary and increments they earn during the final five years of service can have a greater bearing on their pension than the salary earned during much of their earlier career.

This is primarily because EPS does not calculate pensionable wages using an employee’s entire career average. In fact, it looks at the average monthly wages over the 60 months immediately preceding a member's leaving the scheme. This aspect makes the final five years particularly important for pension calculation and planning.

EPS formula for monthly pension calculation

Monthly Pension = (Pensionable Wages × Pensionable Service) ÷ 70

For example, if pensionable wages are 15,000 and pensionable service is 30 years, the monthly pension would be about 6,429. With 15 years of service, the pension would be around 3,214.

Also Read | Higher PF claims under EPS: Govt outlines 4 key measures

The scheme provides for a two-year weightage to pensionable service for members who retire after completing at least 20 years of service. Still, this only increases the service component. It does not change the fact that pensionable wages are based on the final five years of service.

Service years and final wages shape pension

Pensionable wages are subject to the applicable wage ceiling. Currently, the ceiling is 15,000 per month until a member qualifies under the provisions for higher pension contributions. Thus, salary increases beyond this limit generally do not increase the pension calculation.

At the standard 15,000 pensionable-wage ceiling, a member with 35 years of pensionable service would have a formula-based pension of 7,500 a month ( 15,000 × 35 ÷ 70).

This is a commonly cited illustration, not a universal maximum for every EPS member, as it directly depends on the total service rendered by an individual. EPFO's scheme material provides for pensionable service of up to 35 years, subject to the applicable rules.

Also Read | Your pension can be stopped if you don't submit this document every year

This rule also accounts for periods when an individual employee does not receive full wages. Certain non-contributory or unpaid periods can be adjusted so that the pensionsable wage calculation is based on actual wage-earning days.

In summary, EPS rewards not just long service periods but also the wage level maintained towards the end of that service. For eligible employees, pay revisions, promotions and consistent employment during the final five years can therefore make a difference to their pensions in retirement.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. EPS pension calculations and eligibility are subject to applicable EPFO rules, government notifications and individual circumstances. Readers should verify their eligibility and pension amount with EPFO or a qualified adviser before making financial or retirement decisions.)

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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