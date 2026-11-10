EPS pension hike: EPFO shifts venue of November 19 CBT meeting to Delhi; will government approve ₹3,000 minimum pension?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to hold its 240th Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

The meeting comes amid renewed expectations of a possible increase in the minimum monthly pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), with reports suggesting that the government is considering raising it from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000.

However, pensioners should note that the proposed increase has not been officially announced or approved by the government.

Where and when will the 240th CBT meeting take place? According to an EPFO letter dated 30 September, addressed to all members of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the 240th CBT meeting was initially scheduled to be held on 19 November (Thursday), in Gir, Gujarat.

According to a subsequent EPFO letter dated 4 November, the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has been rescheduled to 19 November at 10:15 am at EPFO's head office in East Kidwai Nagar (EKN), New Delhi.

The letter, signed by Regional PF Commissioner-II (Conference) Dr Subrata Bhaumik, also states that the agenda papers for the meeting will be circulated shortly.

Is the government considering increasing the minimum EPS pension to ₹ 3,000? Media reports cited by Moneycontrol and The Economic Times mentioned that the Labour Ministry may have reached an understanding with the Finance Ministry on increasing the minimum pension to ₹3,000 following consultations between the two ministries.

The proposal is significant for EPS pensioners who have been receiving a minimum monthly pension of ₹1,000 for more than a decade. However, neither the Ministry of Labour and Employment nor the Finance Ministry has officially confirmed the reported decision.

The government had previously stated in Parliament that representations seeking an increase had been received from trade unions and pensioner organisations.

Why are pensioners demanding higher minimum pension? The minimum EPS pension was introduced through a government notification dated 19 August 2014, and implemented from 1 September 2014. Since then, pensioner associations and trade unions have repeatedly sought a revision, with several organisations demanding a minimum monthly pension of ₹7,500.

Meanwhile, the government raised the EPFO wage ceiling from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month, effective 17 September 2026. However, this revision does not automatically increase the minimum EPS pension.

Until a formal notification is issued, ₹1,000 remains the minimum monthly EPS pension.