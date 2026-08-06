EPS pensioners can get free doorstep life certificate service through India Post; here's how

Are you an Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioner? Are you aware of the process for submitting your life certificate to ensure seamless disbursement of your pension?

In case you are not aware, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is offering a service to help EPS pensioners submit their life certificates well within the stipulated time to ensure proper disbursement of their pensions.

According to the reminder by the EPFO, all eligible EPS pensioners can now submit their annual life certificate from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to visit a submission centre.

In a post shared on X on 5 August, the EPFO highlighted the free doorstep service offered by the Department of Posts, along with a phone number to help eligible pensioners.

"EPS Pensioners, please note. If you are unable to submit your 'Life Certificate', just call 033-22029000. The postal service worker will come to your home and submit the 'Life Certificate' for free. Your convenience, our responsibility. #EPFO #EPSPensioners #HumHaiNa #EPFOWithYou," the post reads.

Free doorstep life certificate service for EPS pensioners According to the EPFO, eligible EPS pensioners who lack clarity or are unable to submit their ‘Jeevan Pramaan' (life certificate) as per the rules and regulations can simply reach out to 033-22029000. With this number, they can avail the service seamlessly and eliminate any ambiguity associated with it.

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Once the request for a life certificate is received, a postal service worker will visit the residence of the eligible pensioner and help them submit the digital life certificate (DLC) at no cost.

The initiative aims to make the process more convenient and transparent, particularly for elderly pensioners, people with mobility issues, and those who find it difficult to visit pension service centres.

Let us now discuss the basic facts regarding a life certificate.

What is a life certificate, and why is it important? To put it simply, a life certificate is a mandatory annual document that all pensioners must submit to confirm their continued eligibility for their monthly pension under the rules and regulations of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

Any delay in submitting the certificate may result in a temporary suspension of pension disbursement until the required certificate is submitted.

To ensure proper compliance and minimal hassle for pensioners, the EPFO has enabled multiple channels for submitting life certificates, including the digital ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ platform, dedicated centres, and a free doorstep service provided through the India Post.