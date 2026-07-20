EPS rules explained: Eligibility, withdrawal and pension

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) often remains the least understood part of your provident fund even though a good amount goes into it. From eligibility and contributions to withdrawing the money and how monthly pension is calculated, the rules for EPS are vastly different from those governing the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).
Recent claim rejections due to incorrect EPS contributions have brought the spotlight back on the pension scheme. Here's a guide to how EPS works, who is covered and the key rules.
EPS contribution
EPS is the pension arm of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). While employees contribute 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance entirely to EPF, they do not contribute separately to EPS.
Instead, 8.33% of the employer's matching 12% contribution, subject to the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000 a month, is diverted to EPS. This means the maximum contribution to EPS is ₹1,250 a month, with the balance of the employer's contribution flowing to the EPF account.