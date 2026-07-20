EPS rules explained: Eligibility, withdrawal and pension

Aprajita Sharma
5 min read20 Jul 2026, 01:57 PM IST
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Recent claim rejections due to incorrect EPS contributions have brought the spotlight back on the pension scheme.
Summary
Confused about the Employees' Pension Scheme and its rules? This guide breaks down complex aspects, including contribution methods, eligibility, and pension calculations. With increasing cases of claim rejections, being informed is key. 

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) often remains the least understood part of your provident fund even though a good amount goes into it. From eligibility and contributions to withdrawing the money and how monthly pension is calculated, the rules for EPS are vastly different from those governing the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

Recent claim rejections due to incorrect EPS contributions have brought the spotlight back on the pension scheme. Here's a guide to how EPS works, who is covered and the key rules.

EPS contribution

EPS is the pension arm of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). While employees contribute 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance entirely to EPF, they do not contribute separately to EPS.

Instead, 8.33% of the employer's matching 12% contribution, subject to the statutory wage ceiling of 15,000 a month, is diverted to EPS. This means the maximum contribution to EPS is 1,250 a month, with the balance of the employer's contribution flowing to the EPF account.

Also Read | EPF 2026 rules: what's changed—and what hasn't

Unlike EPF, EPS does not earn annual interest or maintain an individual account balance. Contributions from all members are pooled into a common pension fund from which monthly pensions are paid.

While your EPF balance gets consolidated after a transfer, the same does not happen with EPS. Even after transferring your EPS from your previous employer to the current one, the EPS contribution will continue to appear separately against each employer in your passbook.

"People often ask us why their EPS still appears under their previous employer even after they have transferred it. That's because an EPS transfer only carries forward your pensionable service history; it does not involve any transfer of funds. As a result, there is no single consolidated EPS balance, making it difficult for members to verify whether the transfer has actually been completed," said Kunal Kabra, co-founder of fintech startup Kustodian.Life.

Withdrawal from EPS

Although EPS is designed to provide a pension after retirement, a lump-sum withdrawal is permitted if you leave your job before completing 10 years of eligible service. It is 113 months or 9.4 years, to be precise. EPFO rounds it off to 10 years if it is above 113 months. Once that happens, you cannot withdraw the EPS amount as a lump sum. Instead, you become eligible for a monthly pension, generally from the age of 58.

What if you leave your job after completing 10 years and do not join any other organization? You can obtain a scheme certificate from your last employer. This document preserves your pensionable service and can be used to claim pension at retirement or when transferred if you join another EPF-covered establishment after a gap.

Also Read | Expect moderate returns as macro risks mount: SBI Pension CIO

EPS eligibility

EPS eligibility hinges on one crucial date: 1 September 2014. If you joined the workforce for the first time on or after this date and your basic salary exceeded 15,000 a month, you are not eligible to become an EPS member. In such cases, the employer's entire contribution is credited to your EPF account. However, if your basic salary was 15,000 or less, you become an EPS member, with 8.33% of the employer's contribution (up to 1,250 a month) diverted to EPS.

What if you were already contributing to EPS before 1 September 2014 and your basic salary later crossed 15,000? Nothing changes. The wage ceiling applies only to new entrants joining EPF on or after 1 September 2014. Existing EPS members continue contributing to both EPF and EPS under the prevailing rules.

This seemingly simple eligibility rule has become a major source of disputes in recent months. Many pension claims are being rejected because of incorrect EPS contributions or because the employee has been classified as ineligible for the pension scheme.

"If EPS has been deducted for a member who was never eligible for the pension scheme, the contribution has to be transferred from EPS to EPF. Since EPF earns interest while EPS does not, the interest also has to be recalculated. Conversely, if EPS contributions were not deducted for someone who should have been an EPS member, the money has to be moved from EPF to EPS and the excess interest credited to EPF has to be reversed," said Kabra.

The rectification can take months.

"If the erroneous contribution relates to FY26, the correction can be initiated from July. But if the mistake occurred during the current financial year, say, between April and June, the member will have to wait until the financial year ends and then wait several more months for the correction to be processed," Kabra added.

Also Read | Pvt coal miners may get EPFO option

Pension calculation

The EPFO calculates your pension using the following formula:

Monthly pension = pensionable salary × pensionable service ÷ 70

For most members, the pensionable salary is capped at 15,000 a month. Assuming 35 years of pensionable service, the monthly pension works out to:

15,000 × 35 ÷ 70 = 7,500

This figure is often cited as the maximum pension under the standard EPS framework. However, it is not a statutory cap. If a member has more than 35 years of pensionable service, the pension can be higher. Similarly, members who opted for the higher pension scheme may receive a substantially larger pension because their pension is calculated on actual eligible salary rather than the 15,000 wage ceiling.

The minimum pension under EPS remains 1,000 a month.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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