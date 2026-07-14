EPS Scheme 2026: 5 key pension benefits for a family every EPF subscriber should know

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) offers financial security to an employee's family through widow pension, child pension, nominee pension and dependent parent pension. 

Sheetal Goel
Updated14 Jul 2026, 02:13 PM IST
EPS Scheme 2026: 5 key pension benefits for the family every EPF subscriber should know (AI-Generated Image)
EPS Scheme 2026: 5 key pension benefits for the family every EPF subscriber should know (AI-Generated Image)

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is designed not only to provide a pension after retirement but also to offer financial protection to an EPF subscriber's family members.

The scheme includes provisions for spouses, children, nominees and even dependent parents, subject to specified conditions.

Here are five important family benefits available under the EPS Scheme:

1. Widow pension

If an EPS member dies, the surviving spouse is entitled to a monthly widow's or widower's pension.

  • Paid after the death of an eligible EPS member.
  • Eligible if the deceased spouse worked in an EPF-covered organisation and died while in service or had contributed to EPF for at least one month.
  • Continues until the spouse's death or remarriage, as applicable.
  • If there is more than one eligible widow, the pension is paid first to the eldest one.

Also Read | How EPF savings will benefit Indian professionals working in the UK

2. Child pension

Children of a deceased EPS member will also receive a monthly pension in addition to the widow's pension.

  • Available for up to two eligible children at a time.
  • Payable until the child turns 25 years of age.
  • Children with permanent disabilities may continue to receive the pension beyond the age limit, subject to the scheme's conditions.

3. Orphan Pension

If there is no surviving spouse, eligible children can receive a monthly orphan pension.

  • Available for up to two eligible children at a time.
  • Payable until the child turns 25 years of age.

4. Nominee pension

A nominee pension is available in limited circumstances where the deceased member had no eligible spouse or child.

  • Applicable mainly to unmarried members or members without an eligible family.
  • A valid nomination is essential for the benefit to be paid.
  • If the member later acquires an eligible family, the earlier nomination becomes invalid under the scheme.

Also Read | EPS 2026 vs EPS 1995: Key changes every employee should know

5. Dependent parent pension

The EPS Scheme also provides support to dependent parents. It ensures financial support for dependent parents when no other eligible family beneficiary exists.

  • Available only if there is no eligible spouse, child or valid nominee.
  • Pension is paid first to the dependent father and thereafter to the dependent mother, as provided under the scheme.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest laws and regulations, or consult a qualified expert.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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