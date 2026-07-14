EPS Scheme 2026: 5 key pension benefits for a family every EPF subscriber should know

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) is designed not only to provide a pension after retirement but also to offer financial protection to an EPF subscriber's family members.
The scheme includes provisions for spouses, children, nominees and even dependent parents, subject to specified conditions.
Here are five important family benefits available under the EPS Scheme:
If an EPS member dies, the surviving spouse is entitled to a monthly widow's or widower's pension.
Children of a deceased EPS member will also receive a monthly pension in addition to the widow's pension.
If there is no surviving spouse, eligible children can receive a monthly orphan pension.
A nominee pension is available in limited circumstances where the deceased member had no eligible spouse or child.
The EPS Scheme also provides support to dependent parents. It ensures financial support for dependent parents when no other eligible family beneficiary exists.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest laws and regulations, or consult a qualified expert.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.