EPS Scheme 2026 vs EPS 1995: What changes for employees under new pension framework?

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 2026 has replaced the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995, aligning the pension framework with the Code on Social Security, 2020. The new scheme came into effect on 29 June.
While the core objective of providing pension benefits to employees remains unchanged, the new scheme introduces several administrative and structural improvements, including digital compliance and faster claim settlements.
Here is the list of differences between the new and old pension schemes.
Existing members will automatically continue under the new scheme, with no fresh enrolment required. Coverage will be aligned with establishments governed by the Code on Social Security, 2020.
However, EPS 1995 covers employees in establishments governed by the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, who automatically become members upon joining an eligible establishment.
Under EPS 2026, the employer's contribution will continue at 8.33% of pensionable salary, but the new scheme also provides for an enhanced contribution of 9.49% for eligible members earning above ₹15,000 per month from 1 September 2014.
Under EPS 1995, the employer's contribution was also 8.33% of pensionable salary. However, the scheme did not include the provision for the enhanced higher pension contribution from the start.
The government will continue to contribute 1.16% of pensionable salary, so there is no change under the new scheme.
All existing pension benefits, including superannuation, early pension, disability pension and widow pension, will continue under the new scheme. The minimum monthly pension amount remains unchanged at ₹1,000.
The new framework introduces digital record-keeping, electronic compliance, online filing and claim tracking, with pension claims to be settled within 20 days.
However, EPS 1995 relies largely on physical records and does not prescribe a specific timeline for claim settlement.
The new EPS 2026 introduces a penalty for delays in processing pension claims. If a claim is not settled within the prescribed timeline without sufficient reason, 12% annual interest will be payable on the delayed amount.
However, EPS 1995 did not contain any explicit provision for penal interest in case of delayed claim settlement.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest laws and regulations, or consult a qualified expert.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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