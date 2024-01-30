EPS subscribers with multiple accounts: Know the latest rules here
Pension from each establishment has to be worked out at the date of exit on actual basis. This means pension from all establishments will be aggregated provided that aggregate will not exceed the wage ceiling. And if it exceeds wage ceiling, the excess salary will be diverted to the PF account
The EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has recently issued a circular with regards to regulating EPS (Employees’ Pension Scheme) entitlement of members having multiple accounts.
