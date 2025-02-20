Money
Your pension could be stuck in limbo. Here’s how to prevent it
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 20 Feb 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Summary
- When switching jobs, most employees focus on transferring or withdrawing their PF, assuming their retirement savings are secure. But a lesser-known rule can leave pension contributions unclaimed and inaccessible—sometimes indefinitely.
When switching jobs, you probably focus on transferring or withdrawing your provident fund (PF), assuming your entire retirement savings are covered. But what if part of your money was stuck in limbo—unclaimed, inaccessible, and potentially lost forever?
