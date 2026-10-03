EPS: What to do if employer fails to make pension contribution

Employees who begin their first job with a basic wage of up to ₹25,000 can qualify for pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, subject to the scheme’s eligibility conditions. If an eligible employee finds that the employer is not making the required EPS contribution, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has advised them to first take up the matter with the employer.
The EPFO, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said employees whose issue is not resolved by the employer can subsequently lodge a grievance through the EPFiGMS portal.
Employees starting their first job with wages within the revised EPF wage ceiling of ₹25,000 can become members of the EPS, subject to applicable rules.
Once an employee qualifies for EPS membership, the employer is required to make the prescribed contribution towards the employee’s EPS account in accordance with the scheme.
The revised wage ceiling is expected to bring more employees within the scope of mandatory EPF and EPS coverage.
Employees who are eligible for EPS but find that the required contribution is missing should initially approach their employer or the human resources and payroll department.
They should ask the employer to verify their EPF and EPS contribution records and confirm whether their membership and contributions have been correctly reflected.
If the employer fails to resolve the issue, the employee can approach the EPFO by registering a grievance through the EPFiGMS portal.
Employees can raise complaints related to EPFO services through the EPFiGMS portal. The process involves the following steps:
Step 1: Register the grievance through the official EPFiGMS portal.
Step 2: A grievance can be filed by a PF member, EPS pensioner, employer or other eligible person.
Step 3: Enter the Universal Account Number (UAN) or PF number and select the relevant category of grievance.
Step 4: Upload supporting documents, where required, to help with the resolution of the complaint.
Once the complaint has been registered, its status can be tracked using the reference number provided by the portal.
According to EPFO employer guidelines, employers should approach the EPFO for rectification if an EPS contribution has been wrongly deducted or a required contribution has been missed.
Errors or gaps in EPS contributions can create problems for members when they subsequently seek pension or other benefits. Ensuring that contribution records are accurate can therefore help avoid difficulties when a claim is processed.
The EPFO wage ceiling refers to the maximum monthly wage considered for determining mandatory coverage under EPF, EPS and EDLI provisions, subject to the applicable rules.
The ceiling has been revised from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month under the new framework, expanding the pool of employees who can fall within mandatory statutory coverage.
The revision raises the mandatory coverage threshold from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month for eligible employees.
For instance, an employee joining a job at a monthly wage of ₹20,000, who would have been outside the earlier wage threshold, can fall within mandatory EPF and EPS coverage under the revised ceiling, subject to the applicable provisions.
The expansion is intended to bring more workers and their families under the formal social security framework through provident fund and pension benefits.
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