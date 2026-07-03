EPS-2026 replaces EPS-95: Eligibility, membership rules, and withdrawal conditions explained

The central government has notified the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, replacing the earlier EPS, 1971, and EPS, 1995. While the new framework does not introduce much changes, it specifies rules of eligibility to enroll in EPS, membership conditions and continuation of pension benefits for existing subscribers.
The new EPS framework came into effect on June 29, 2026, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
According to the Gazette notification, the following employees are eligible to become members of EPS-2026:
As mentioned in the Gazette notification, a member's Pension Fund membership will end on the earliest of the following events:
The Gazette notification also brings focus to withdrawal conditions under EPS-2026. An individual is eligible to withdraw a lump sum amount of EPS, earlier of below two situations :
Employees who leave their job before completing 10 years of eligible service will continue to have two options to ensure their EPS benefits are not compromised.
They can either receive a withdrawal benefit as per the provisions of the scheme or obtain a Scheme Certificate, which allows the completed years of eligible service to be carried forward and added if they join another EPF-covered establishment in the future.
The notification does not introduce a new eligibility framework for most existing subscribers. Instead, it brings the pension scheme under the Code on Social Security, 2020, while ensuring that employees covered under the earlier pension schemes continue to remain eligible under EPS 2026.
The Centre has also not announced any hike in the minimum monthly pension under EPS-2026, something that was highly anticipated. The scheme continues to provide the same monetary benefit of ₹1,000 per month, which has been in force since September 1, 2014.
The Gazette also mentions that the Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026 supersedes the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 and the Employees' Family Pension Scheme, 1971, except for actions already taken under those schemes before the new notification came into force.
Alongside EPS-2026, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has also notified the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 under the new Code on Social Security.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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