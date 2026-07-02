EPS-2026 rules: Will you get pension if you leave your job before completing 10 years of service?

The central government has notified Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, replacing the older EPS, 1971, and EPS, 1995. While the new framework introduces several administrative changes, most of the key pension provisions remain the same.

The notification of EPS-2026 has also renewed questions about pension eligibility, particularly for employees who leave their jobs before completing 10 years of service. Here's what the new rules provide for members who exit before completing the minimum service requirement.

What happens if you quit before completing 10 years? Employees who leave their job before completing 10 years of eligible service will continue to have two options:

Receive a withdrawal benefit as per the provisions of the scheme

Obtain a Scheme Certificate, which allows the completed years of eligible service to be carried forward and added if they join another EPF-covered establishment in the future. Can you withdraw a lump-sum amount from EPS? An individual is eligible to withdraw a lump sum amount of EPS, earlier of below two situations :

If the EPS member quits from their job before 10 years of completion of service.

If the member has attained 58 years of age. Existing pensioners will continue receiving benefits With the notification of EPS-2026, the government has also clarified that all pensions already sanctioned under EPS-95 and the Employees' Family Pension Scheme, 1971 will continue without interruption.

Existing pensioners do not need to submit fresh applications or complete any additional formalities for the same.

Also Read | Wrongly enrolled in EPS? Getting your money back could take a year or more

The government has also not announced any hike in the minimum monthly pension under EPS-2026. The scheme continues to provide the same monetary benefit of ₹1,000 per month, which has been in force since September 1, 2014.

Pensioners' associations and labour unions had repeatedly demanded an increase to the minimum pension which would align with inflation and rising living costs.

How to initiate EPS claim online using Form 10C? If you are planning to claim your EPS pension money, you need the follow the given steps:

Step1: Go to the EPFO's e-SEWA portal

Step 2: Login using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha code.

Step 3: From the menu items, select ‘Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ and click.

Step 4: It will open a screen with ‘Member Details’ auto-filled — Your name, father’s name, date of birth, contact details, bank account details, etc. You will need to fill in the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.

Also Read | How EPF members can initiate pension claims online with Form 10C—Stepwise guide

Step 5: Give consent by clicking ‘Yes’ on the ‘Certificate of Undertaking’.

Step 6: On the next page that loads select ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.

Step 7: It will lead to a claims section with your PAN, mobile number, and UAN details auto filled. You can choose between ‘Withdraw PF Only’ (Form 19) or ‘Withdraw Pension Only’ (Form-10C).

Step 8: Once Form 10C load, fill the required details, generate and complete OTP, and click submit.