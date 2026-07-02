EPS-2026 rules: Will you get pension if you leave your job before completing 10 years of service?

The central government has notified Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, replacing the older EPS, 1971, and EPS, 1995. While the new framework introduces several administrative changes, most of the key pension provisions remain the same.
The notification of EPS-2026 has also renewed questions about pension eligibility, particularly for employees who leave their jobs before completing 10 years of service. Here's what the new rules provide for members who exit before completing the minimum service requirement.
Employees who leave their job before completing 10 years of eligible service will continue to have two options:
An individual is eligible to withdraw a lump sum amount of EPS, earlier of below two situations :
With the notification of EPS-2026, the government has also clarified that all pensions already sanctioned under EPS-95 and the Employees' Family Pension Scheme, 1971 will continue without interruption.
Existing pensioners do not need to submit fresh applications or complete any additional formalities for the same.
The government has also not announced any hike in the minimum monthly pension under EPS-2026. The scheme continues to provide the same monetary benefit of ₹1,000 per month, which has been in force since September 1, 2014.
Pensioners' associations and labour unions had repeatedly demanded an increase to the minimum pension which would align with inflation and rising living costs.
If you are planning to claim your EPS pension money, you need the follow the given steps:
Step1: Go to the EPFO's e-SEWA portal
Step 2: Login using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password, and captcha code.
Step 3: From the menu items, select ‘Claim Form (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)’ and click.
Step 4: It will open a screen with ‘Member Details’ auto-filled — Your name, father’s name, date of birth, contact details, bank account details, etc. You will need to fill in the last four digits of your bank account and verify it.
Step 5: Give consent by clicking ‘Yes’ on the ‘Certificate of Undertaking’.
Step 6: On the next page that loads select ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.
Step 7: It will lead to a claims section with your PAN, mobile number, and UAN details auto filled. You can choose between ‘Withdraw PF Only’ (Form 19) or ‘Withdraw Pension Only’ (Form-10C).
Step 8: Once Form 10C load, fill the required details, generate and complete OTP, and click submit.
When the submission is successfully done, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number. The amount will be directly deposited into your provided bank account once the request has been processed.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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