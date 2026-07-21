EPS-95 pension hike: Will Centre raise minimum pension from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500?

The EPS-95 National Agitation Committee has long demanded an increase in the minimum monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500, along with Dearness Allowance (DA). The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha, where the Minister of State for Labour and Employment was asked whether the government plans to increase the pension amount and provide greater financial support to elderly workers.
The minister acknowledged that although several stakeholders have requested a pension increase, no decision has been made on the matter yet.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha on 20 July, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said: “Representations have been received from various stakeholders, including trade unions and public representatives, to increase the minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, from the existing ₹1,000 per month.”
She did not confirm any move to raise the minimum pension to ₹7,500 per month.
The government was asked whether it is considering additional budgetary support or restructuring the pension fund to increase pension amounts.
Karandlaje explained that EPS, 1995, is a “Defined Contribution–Defined Benefit” social security scheme, where benefits are linked to contributions made and also provide defined payouts.
The corpus of the Employees’ Pension Fund is built through:
The minister said, “All benefits under the Scheme are paid out of such accumulations. The Fund is valued annually as mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995.”
She also added that “EPS, 1995 has been superseded by EPS, 2026.”
Karandlaje highlighted that the government is providing budgetary support to ensure the minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month for EPS-95 pensioners.
She said, “The government is providing a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month to pensioners under EPS, 1995, through budgetary support.”
She clarified that this is separate from the annual1.16% wage contribution made by the government towards EPS, which is managed by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
The government was also asked when it expects to take a final decision on the demand concerning lakhs of elderly pensioners.
The minister said the government remains committed to strengthening social security coverage for EPFO members; any decision will have to take into account the sustainability of the pension fund and future liabilities.
“The Government is committed to ensuring robust social security coverage to members of EPFO schemes while taking into consideration the sustainability of the Fund and the future liabilities thereon,” Karandlaje said.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the official websites for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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