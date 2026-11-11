EPS-95 pensioners: EPFO says submit Digital Life Certificate from home using Umang app; here's step-by-step process

EPFO has informed EPS-95 pensioners about the online facility to generate and submit a Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) from home using the UMANG app and Aadhaar-based face authentication. Here’s a step-by-step guide to the online process.

Sheetal Goel
Published11 Nov 2026, 12:19 PM IST
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EPS-95 pensioners: EPFO says submit Digital Life Certificate from home using Umang app; here's the step-by-step process. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
EPS-95 pensioners: EPFO says submit Digital Life Certificate from home using Umang app; here's the step-by-step process. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed pensioners covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 about the facility to generate and submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online through the Umang app.

In a post on X, the EPFO wrote, “Dear EPS-95 Pensioners, is your Jeevan Pramaan due for renewal? No need to step out! Submit your Digital Life Certificate from the comfort of your home using the UMANG App and Face Authentication Technology.”

EPS-95 pensioners should renew their Digital Life Certificate before it expires to avoid any disruption in pension payments. They can submit the certificate at any time during the year, and it remains valid for one year from the date of submission. Here is a step-by-step guide for submitting the certificate through the Umang app.

How to submit Digital Life Certificate through the Umang app?

Pensioners can follow the steps below to generate and submit their Jeevan Pramaan.

  • Open the UMANG app: Register or log in using your registered mobile number and the OTP you receive.
  • Search for Jeevan Pramaan: Type ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ in the search bar and select the ‘Generate Life Certificate’ option.
  • Select face authentication: Choose the face recognition option. Ensure that the AadhaarFaceRD application is installed on your smartphone. This application is required for Aadhaar-based face authentication.
  • Complete Aadhaar authentication: Enter your Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Also Read | Wrong PF details can delay your money; EPFO shares 5-step correction process
  • Enter pension details: Fill in your name, pension type (EPS-95), organisation (EPFO), pension sanctioning authority (such as Central Government Civil), disbursing agency (such as the bank through which you receive your pension), PPO number, and pension bank account number. Answer the questions on re-employment and remarriage by selecting ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, as applicable.
  • Review and submit: Check all the information carefully, provide the required consent, and tick the declaration checkbox before proceeding.
  • Complete face authentication: Follow the on-screen instructions on the AadhaarFaceRD app, position your face correctly in front of the camera, and complete the face scan. Once authentication is successful, the Digital Life Certificate will be generated.
  • Check your certificate: After successful generation, note down your Jeevan Pramaan ID. You can use the ‘View Certificate’ option and enter your Pramaan ID to check the certificate.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Will central government employees get a salary hike in 2027?

Do you need to submit the certificate separately to EPFO or bank?

No. Once successfully generated, the Digital Life Certificate is stored in the Jeevan Pramaan repository and is made available electronically to the pension disbursing agency. Pensioners do not need to submit a physical copy separately to the bank or EPFO. The Pramaan ID can be used to retrieve the certificate.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Pensioners should follow the latest instructions on the official EPFO and Jeevan Pramaan websites before submitting their Digital Life Certificate.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

EPFOJeevan PramaanDigital Life Certificate
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