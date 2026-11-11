EPS-95 pensioners: EPFO says submit Digital Life Certificate from home using Umang app; here's step-by-step process

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed pensioners covered under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 about the facility to generate and submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) online through the Umang app.
In a post on X, the EPFO wrote, “Dear EPS-95 Pensioners, is your Jeevan Pramaan due for renewal? No need to step out! Submit your Digital Life Certificate from the comfort of your home using the UMANG App and Face Authentication Technology.”
EPS-95 pensioners should renew their Digital Life Certificate before it expires to avoid any disruption in pension payments. They can submit the certificate at any time during the year, and it remains valid for one year from the date of submission. Here is a step-by-step guide for submitting the certificate through the Umang app.
Pensioners can follow the steps below to generate and submit their Jeevan Pramaan.
No. Once successfully generated, the Digital Life Certificate is stored in the Jeevan Pramaan repository and is made available electronically to the pension disbursing agency. Pensioners do not need to submit a physical copy separately to the bank or EPFO. The Pramaan ID can be used to retrieve the certificate.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Pensioners should follow the latest instructions on the official EPFO and Jeevan Pramaan websites before submitting their Digital Life Certificate.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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