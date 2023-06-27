As a married daughter, do I have any rights to my mother’s assets?1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 10:50 PM IST
In case a female dies intestate (without a will), her assets are governed by general rules of succession in case of female Hindus as mentioned in Hindu Succession Act, 1956 (HSA).
I am a married woman and my mother, who was a working woman, accumulated multiple assets through her own income. However, neither my father nor my brother seem willing to involve me in the distribution of my mother’s assets. In this situation where my mother did not leave a legally valid will, what rights do I have regarding her self-acquired assets?
