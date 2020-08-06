Equalization levy: A new tax regime that has its own set of challenges

Digitalization is one of the most significant developments since the Industrial Revolution, which has virtually transformed the way in which businesses are carried out, across the globe. The traditional brick and mortar business models are slowly and steadily paving way for newer businesses and unique ways of doing exciting businesses. Some studies have estimated that global digital economy was worth $11.5 trillion in 2016 (Digital economy report–Value creation and capture: implications for developing countries) and for India, it was estimated to be $200 billion annually (Report of ministry of electronics and information technology-India’s Trillion Dollar Digital Opportunity, February 2019). However, it has been felt that taxation laws which are based on the traditional business models have been struggling to keep pace with these changes. This has resulted in many transactions completely escaping the tax net. Hence, the need was felt to address the challenges posed by the digital economy.