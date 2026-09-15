Should you add equal-weight funds to your portfolio?

The Nifty 50—India's headline stock market index—is down about 5% over the past 12 months and about 2% over the last six months. Yet a set of equal-weight index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have done better in the recent period.
For instance, an equal-weight fund tracking the Nifty 500 Equal Weight index returned about 15% over six months (as of 9 September 2026), funds tracking the Nifty 100 Equal Weight index returned around 7%, and the Nifty 50 Equal Weight-based funds are up about 2.7% over the same period.