Equitas Small Finance Bank has waived non-maintenance charges on all savings account. The bank also offered lower transaction charges to customers. This is expected to benefit certain of its customers. Currently the bank offers upto 7.5% per annum (p.a) on savings account. The Average Monthly Balance (AMB) to be maintained in Equitas Small Finance Bank depends on the region. If the branch is is metro, then the customer is required to maintain ₹10,000. For semi-urban and rural branches, Equitas Small customer is required to maintain ₹5,000 and ₹2,500 respectively.

Average Monthly Balance (AMB)

₹10,000/- In Metro, Urban branches

₹5000/- in Semi-urban branches

₹ 2500/- in Rural branches

For Fixed deposit (FD), the bank gives upto 8.25% p.a. to general customers and senior citizens would receive additional benefit of 60 basis points making it to 8.85% per annum.

Mr. Murali V, President & Country Head - Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., said, "We offer services that cater to banking needs. We also distribute products through digital channels, and leverage technology to identify opportunities to better serve our target customer segment. To this end, we have introduced facial recognition features for transaction authentication in our mobile banking application."

The bank offers a range of lending products including, small business loans comprising loans against property, housing loans and agriculture loans to micro-entrepreneurs. It also gives microfinance to joint-lending groups, mainly comprising women, along used and new commercial vehicle loans to drivers and micro-entrepreneurs typically engaged in logistics, micro and small enterprise (MSE) loans to proprietorships, and corporate loans, and issuance of FASTags.

According to CRISIL report, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited is the largest small finance bank (SFB) in India in terms of number of banking outlets, and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits as of 31 March 2019.







