Equitas SFB hikes domestic FD, NRE rates in special offer1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Customers will get up to 7.32% annual interest on 888-days FD. Senior citizens will get extra 50 bps compared to regular customers
NEW DELHI: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday announced raising fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on domestic and Non Resident Indian (NRE)/ Non Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts in a special week-long offer, from 1 September to 7 September, as the bank marks its seventh year of operations.