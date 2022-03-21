Equitas Small Finance Bank has revised the interest rates for savings and retail term deposits with effect from 21 March, a policy where senior citizens can enjoy the maximum benefits.

Customers can now avail 7% interest per annum on savings account for balances above ₹5 lakh up to ₹2 crore, which was earlier above ₹5 lakh up to ₹50 lakh, making it simpler for more customers to earn more interest through saving, the lender said.

Equitas SFB said senior citizens can now earn maximum benefits as the Bank offers them a flat rate of 0.5% extra over existing revised rates on RTDs.

For fixed deposits, senior citizens can now earn an interest of 7.25% per annum for 888 days and the others can get upto 6.75% per annum.

When it comes to RD, senior citizens can get 7% per aannum and others can get up to 6.5% interest for 24 months.

Through this rate revision, Equitas brings in more inclusivity to its customers by enabling them to reap the benefits of the Power of 7. The incremental rate for senior citizens will make it attractive for them to get the maximum returns from their deposits, the Bank said

"Along with the Bank’s beyond banking initiatives, this revision widens the opportunity for its customers to save more while contributing back to the society," it said.

“During these volatile times, it is imperative that we protect the savers’ interest with an attractive proposition. This expands the opportunity for customers to save more across segments and enjoy the best-in-class interest rates. This revision aims at bringing more inclusivity and convenience in transaction banking by facilitating customers to make the most of the in-use banking products - savings and RTD. It will also ease the process for senior citizens to earn more. All of this will continue our idea of empowering our customers - Banking and Beyond," said Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products and Wealth, Equitas SFB.

