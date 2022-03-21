Equitas SFB raises interest rates sharply on savings and retail term deposits

“During these volatile times, it is imperative that we protect the savers’ interest with an attractive proposition. This expands the opportunity for customers to save more across segments and enjoy the best-in-class interest rates. This revision aims at bringing more inclusivity and convenience in transaction banking by facilitating customers to make the most of the in-use banking products - savings and RTD. It will also ease the process for senior citizens to earn more. All of this will continue our idea of empowering our customers - Banking and Beyond," said Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head, Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products and Wealth, Equitas SFB.