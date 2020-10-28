For FDs maturing in 7 to 29 days and 30 - 45 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank 3.60% and 4.10% interest respectively. For 46 - 62 days 4.60% and 63 - 90 days 5.60%. For deposits with maturity 91 to 180 days, Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 5.85%. For term deposits maturing in 181-270 days, and 271 - 364 days, the bank gives 6.10 and 6.60% interest. For FDs maturing in 1 year to 2 years, Equitas bank gives 7.10%. For deposits 2 years 1 day to 887 days 7.15%. The highest interest rate offered by the bank for domestic fixed deposits is 7.35% for general public for a tenure of 888 days. FDs maturing in 889 days to 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 7.15%. For FDs maturing in 3 years to 10 years, the bank gives 6.75%. these rates are with effect from 1 June.