Equitas Small Finance Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) interest rates

Equitas Small Finance Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 4.50 per cent interest rate on deposits from 7 to 45 days, while the interest rate on deposits from 46 to 62 days will stay steady at 4.00 per cent. Previously, the bank offered a 4 per cent interest rate on deposits of 63 to 90 days, but it has now been raised to 4.25 per cent, a 25 basis point increase. The interest rate on fixed deposits due in 91-180 days has been raised from 4.35 per cent to 4.75 per cent, a 40 basis point increase, while the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days has been raised from 4.85 per cent to 5.25 per cent, a 40 basis point increase.