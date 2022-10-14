Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on FD, RD and savings accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank Savings Account Rates

On a savings account balance of up to ₹1 Lac, the bank will offer an interest rate of 3.50% and on a savings account balance of above ₹1 lac and up to ₹5 lac, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50%. Equitas Small Finance Bank will now offer an interest rate of 7.00% on savings account balances of above ₹5 lac and up to ₹5 crs whereas the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.50% on savings account balances of Above ₹5Cr and up to ₹10Cr. On savings account balances of above ₹10Cr, customers will now get an interest rate of 5.00%.