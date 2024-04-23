Equities and gold shine in FY 2023: What should be your portfolio strategy for FY 2024?
Investors can benefit from high yields on fixed deposits, bonds, and debt mutual funds in FY 2024. Indian G-secs to be included in global bond indices. Capital gains possible on debt funds with potential interest rate cuts.
Equity investors cheered the stock market rally in the Financial Year 2023 and made excellent returns. With two wars waged and inflation slowing at a lower-than-expected pace, gold also sparkled and made good money for investors in FY 2023. With interest rates at decadal highs, fixed-income investors had an opportunity to lock into the high interest rates for the next few years.