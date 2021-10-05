Equities, the key ingredient to building long-term wealth

This led him to seek help from Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser (Sebi-RIA) and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth in January. “Sameer knew about the benefits of investing in equity funds, but the comfort in investing was missing. Therefore, we started diverting savings into equities in a gradual manner. Their monthly cash flows are now getting into equities via systematic investment plans (SIPs). You cannot build a long-term portfolio without equities," said Chetanwala.