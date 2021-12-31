Equity, debt, gold - How to get the benefit by investing in a single product

In calendar year 2008, a time of global financial crisis, gold delivered 28.61% return whereas both Indian and global equities were deep in red, down 56.54 % and 30.27% respectively. However, in 2009, equities across the globe rebounded and delivered returns to the tune of 90.96% (domestic) and 25.72% (global). Gold too delivered positive returns of 22.42%. Similarly, in 2012, while equities in general delivered 17% plus returns, gold was at 12.92%. One year hence, gold generated negative return of 7.90% and equities too diverged with global equity generating 35.76% while Indian equity was languishing at 4.82%. This clearly shows that winners in terms of asset classes keep on changing every other year and the co-relation between all these asset classes too is minimal. So, the optimal approach to make the most is through prudent asset allocation and rebalancing as and when required.