Equity, debt or gold? This portfolio mix delivered the best risk-adjusted returns

Asset allocation plays a far bigger role in long-term wealth creation than most investors realise. While chasing the best-performing asset may deliver short-term gains, combining equities, debt and gold in the right proportion can help generate stronger and more stable returns across market cycles.
Recently, FundsIndia released a report - Wealth Conversations - that provides interesting long-term investment insights on equity, debt, gold, real estate, asset allocation and diversification. It also show wealth creation is driven not just by choosing the best-performing asset, but by having the right mix of assets.
The report teaches one of the most important investing lessons — long-term returns are not driven only by picking the best asset, but by having the right mix of assets.
Spreading investments across equities, debt, gold and other asset classes — is crucial for building stable long-term wealth. Different asset classes perform differently across market cycles. While equities may deliver strong growth over time, debt provides stability during volatile periods and gold can act as a hedge.
So, successful investing is not about putting all your money into a single high-return asset, but about creating a balanced portfolio.
As per the report, over the last 20 years, a pure equity portfolio delivered 11.3% annualised returns, but it also witnessed a steep maximum drawdown of nearly 60%, showing the high volatility trend. On the other hand, debt offered far greater stability with only a 4.4% drawdown, though returns were relatively low at 7.5%.
Interestingly, portfolios that combined equity, debt and gold delivered a more balanced outcome. For example, a portfolio with 70% equity, 15% debt and 15% gold generated 12.6% annualised returns while limiting the drawdown to around 39%. And, a 50:25:25 allocation between equity, debt and gold delivered similar returns with a much lower drawdown of just 27.4%.
However, for shorter period, 70% equity, 15% debt and 15% gold works better. As per the data, this strategy gave over 10% return 85% of times in 5-years timeframe and similar returns 92% of times over 7-years period
Diversification can help investors achieve strong long-term returns while significantly reducing volatility and downside risk. Rather than relying entirely on one asset class, a well-diversified portfolio can create a smoother and more sustainable wealth-creation journey over time.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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