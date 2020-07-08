Equity fund inflows lowest since April 2016, SIPs see marginal dip

“Equity mutual funds have seen a considerable fall. Major outflows have happened in multi cap, large cap followed by value funds," says NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, Amfi. “There was a small dip in SIP collections as well. It was mainly due to the covid situation. Cashflows could have got affected. The mutual fund industry has given the facility to pause the SIP to investors.. That could have also resulted in the marginal dip," Venkatesh added.