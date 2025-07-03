Balanced fund or equity fund? Which is better during the bull run?

—Name withheld on request
It is great to see investors assessing not just where to invest, but also why. In your case, the decision to choose between an additional equity fund and a balanced fund depends not just on market timing, but on aligning your investments with your financial goals, investment horizon, and risk behaviour across market cycles. While equity funds have the potential to outperform during a bull run, they also carry sharper drawdowns during corrections. Balanced funds (or hybrid equity funds), on the other hand, allocate a part of the portfolio to debt instruments. This makes them slightly less volatile, especially helpful during sideways or corrective phases. Still, in strong rallies, they may marginally underperform pure equity funds.
Given your existing exposure to equity funds and a high-risk appetite, adding another equity fund isn't wrong, but ask yourself this: Do you need further equity risk, or do you need better risk-adjusted returns? Here’s a framework that might help:
If your investment horizon is 7+ years and you are confident about your portfolio's diversification, adding another equity fund might work, but ensure it doesn't overlap in sector or style exposure.
If your goal is wealth creation with controlled volatility, and you want to stay invested through cycles without constantly worrying about market dips, a well-managed balanced fund may suit your temperament more. Balanced funds also offer automatic rebalancing, which keeps your portfolio aligned with your risk profile over time.
Also, do not let the "bull run" alone drive your asset allocation decision. Markets can surprise both sides. Structured financial planning helps remove emotion from investing and brings clarity on how much you should allocate to equity, debt, or hybrid instruments, grounded on goals and timelines.
Eventually, rather than making a binary choice, you could even consider investing in a multi-asset or dynamically managed hybrid fund, which adapts allocation based on market conditions. This gives you a more flexible entry without having to go entirely on one side. Such funds can offer smoother compounding while reducing the urge to time the market, one of the most common pitfalls for investors.
Nehal Mota is the co-founder and chief executive a Finnovate.
