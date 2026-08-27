Equity funds performance: Quant Small Cap tops 10-year SIP returns at over 25%; Sundaram Value trails

Equity mutual funds offer investors exposure to multiple stocks through a single mutual fund scheme. Depending on the category and investment mandate, these funds can invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, or follow strategies focused on value, contrarian, sectors or themes.
According to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) for July 2026, there are 573 schemes in the equity fund category. Sectoral and thematic funds account for the largest share, with 251 schemes.
When diversified equity funds (excluding sectoral/ thematic funds) are compared based on their 10-year SIP returns, small-cap and mid-cap funds feature prominently among the top performers, according to Value Research data.
Small-cap and mid-cap funds dominated the list of equity schemes with the highest 10-year SIP returns. Quant Small Cap Fund topped the list with a 10-year SIP return of 25.91%.
|Fund
|10-year SIP return
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|25.91%
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22.64%
|Invesco India Mid Cap Fund
|22.19%
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|21.74%
|Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|21.73%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 26 August 2026, Only diversified equity funds are considered
It was followed by Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which delivered a 22.64% SIP return over the same period. Invesco India Mid Cap Fund ranked third, with a 10-year SIP return of 22.19%.
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund and Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund completed the top five, delivering SIP returns of 21.74% and 21.73%, respectively.
The presence of small-cap and mid-cap funds among the top performers highlights how different segments of the equity market can contribute to long-term portfolio returns.
However, these categories can also carry higher volatility compared with large-cap funds, and investors should not select funds solely on the basis of past returns.
At the other end of the list, some diversified equity funds delivered considerably lower 10-year SIP returns.
|Fund
|10-year SIP return
|Sundaram Value Fund
|10.63%
|LIC MF Large Cap Fund
|10.89%
|PGIM India Large Cap Fund
|11.12%
|Axis Focused Fund
|11.28%
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|11.39%
*Source: Value Research, Direct Plans, Returns as on 26 August 2026, Only diversified equity funds are considered
Sundaram Value Fund recorded the lowest return among the funds highlighted, at 10.63%.
Value funds typically invest in stocks that the fund manager believes are trading below their intrinsic or fair value, with the expectation that their prices may appreciate as the market recognises their underlying worth.
It was followed by LIC MF Large Cap Fund, with a 10-year SIP return of 10.89%, and PGIM India Large Cap Fund, at 11.12%.
Out of the five underperforming funds, two belong to the large-cap category.
Axis Focused Fund and Taurus Flexi Cap Fund rounded out the bottom five, with 10-year SIP returns of 11.28% and 11.39%, respectively.
The gap between the highest and lowest 10-year SIP returns is substantial. Quant Small Cap Fund's 25.91% return is more than twice Sundaram Value Fund's 10.63% return over the period.
The comparison also shows that fund category alone does not determine returns. While small-cap and mid-cap schemes feature among the top performers, large-cap, value, and flexi-cap funds appear among those with lower returns in the 10-year comparison.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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