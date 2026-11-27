As 2026 draws to a close, investors are reviewing their portfolios and evaluating investment options for 2027, including equities, gold and debt mutual funds. While debt funds may provide relatively stable returns, market experts believe equities and gold could play a more significant role in generating long-term wealth and protecting investments against inflation.

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Eshaan Lazarus, founder and CEO of 021 Trade, recommends focusing on two key asset classes: equities and gold. He suggests building a well-diversified equity portfolio while allocating 10-15% of total investments to gold.

For investors who are uncomfortable with stock market volatility but need to keep some money accessible, Lazarus also recommends considering arbitrage funds for emergency requirements, according to NDTV.

Also Read | Gold price outlook: HSBC warns correction may deepen further

Why equities should remain the primary investment Lazarus believes equities offer better long-term return potential than debt investments. However, he advises investors to be selective when choosing equity mutual funds.

According to him, most actively managed mutual funds underperform their benchmark indices over a 10-year period. Investors should therefore focus on fund managers whose investment strategies and stock-selection abilities they trust.

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Identifying consistently successful fund managers, however, can be challenging. For investors who lack the expertise to evaluate fund management capabilities, Lazarus suggests low-cost index funds.

Unlike actively managed schemes, index funds simply track a market index rather than relying on a fund manager to identify individual stocks. This makes them a relatively straightforward and cost-effective way to participate in equity markets.

Lazarus argues that equities offer an important advantage over debt investments: their potential returns are not capped. Although investors risk losing their capital, successful equity investments can generate substantial returns over longer periods.

Why debt funds may not offer an attractive risk-reward equation Debt mutual funds are often considered by investors seeking relatively predictable returns. However, Lazarus believes their risk-reward proposition is less attractive than that of equities.

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He pointed out that the potential returns from debt investments are generally limited to interest income, typically in the high single digits. Despite this relatively modest return potential, investors are not entirely protected against capital losses.

Taking additional credit risk to generate higher yields can further increase the possibility of losing capital. Investors should therefore avoid chasing attractive interest rates without understanding the underlying credit risks.

Arbitrage funds for emergency savings For investors who are uncomfortable with the fluctuations associated with equity investments, arbitrage funds could offer an alternative.

These funds seek to benefit from price differences between the cash and derivatives markets. They generally experience lower volatility than pure equity funds and may be suitable for money that investors want to keep relatively stable and accessible for emergencies.

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However, the trade-off is potentially lower returns. Investors may have to settle for returns a few percentage points below what riskier investment options could generate.

Why gold deserves a 10-15% portfolio allocation Gold is the second major asset class Lazarus recommends holding in 2027. His preference is based largely on concerns about rising global money supply and inflation.

He believes governments worldwide have increasingly relied on money creation to finance their debt. An expanding money supply can weaken currency purchasing power and contribute to inflation.

Gold, in contrast, has a relatively limited supply, with annual supply growth generally estimated at around 1-2%, Lazarus said. This scarcity makes the precious metal a potential hedge against inflation.

Gold can also help Indian investors protect their portfolios against rupee depreciation. A weaker rupee against the US dollar can push domestic gold prices higher, even if international gold prices remain unchanged.

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For 2027, Lazarus recommends maintaining a 10-15% allocation to gold, with equities forming the core of the portfolio and arbitrage funds serving as a relatively stable option for emergency money.