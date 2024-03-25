Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  NPS schemes gave upto 39 percent return on equity investment in the past 1 year. Details here
MintGenie

NPS schemes gave upto 39 percent return on equity investment in the past 1 year. Details here

MintGenie Team , Written By Vimal Chander Joshi

There are 10 pension fund managers of NPS and their return varies from one to another. The maximum return of 39.74 percent was given by Tata-Pension Fund.

National Pension System (NPS) typically invests in the large cap stocks and not in the mid and small caps

In the past one year, equity investment in National Pension System (Tier-1) account has given a whopping return which is in the range of 33-39 percent.

As we know, there are 10 pension fund managers of NPS and their return varies from one to another. The maximum return of 39.74 percent was given by Tata-Pension Fund.

This was followed by ICICI-PF which delivered 38.93 percent and UTIRSL that gave 36.89 percent per annum.

Other pension fund managers with higher than 35 percent annual return on equity investments are Birla PF (35.06%), Kotak-PF (35.02%) and Max-Life (35.95%).

Returns delivered by other pension funds can be checked in the table below.

Pension fund manager (PFM)                 1-year-return (%)
Tata-PF                       39.74
ICICI-PF                   38.93
UTI-RSL                     36.89
Birla-PF                      35.06
Kotak-PF                  35.02
Max Life                     35.95
Axis                            34.06
HDFC-PF                  33.93
LIC PF            33.94
SBI-PF           34.06

(Source: npstrust.org.in/, returns as on March 22, 2024)

Stable investment

The National Pension System (NPS) typically invests in the large cap stocks and not in the mid and small caps. So, the investments are essentially safer and are not subject to extreme volatility as seen in the mid and small caps.

Besides pension fund managers, subscribers can also determine the allocation of assets in their portfolio in the active choice wherein they can determine the proportion of assets across asset classes which include equity, government securities, corporate debt and alternative investment fund (AIF).

Auto choice

Alternatively, one can also opt for the auto choice option wherein allocation is made in a predetermined ratio based on the subscriber’s age and risk appetite. There are three options in auto choice: conservative, moderate and aggressive.

ALSO READ: Why should NPS be part of your retirement portfolio?

In conservative choice, allocation to equity can be up to 25 percent, in moderate choice, the maximum threshold is 50 percent and in the aggressive choice, the upper limit is 75 percent.

Withdrawals

One of the key distinctions between investment in NPS and other equity investments is that the withdrawals from NPS are severely restricted unlike other investment instruments.

However, after being an NPS subscriber for a minimum of three years, investors are entitled to withdraw up to 25 percent of their contribution for a number of emergency situations such as illness, education or marriage of children, construction of house, among other emergencies.

Notably, PFRDA last month released a master circular to revise the rules relating to partial withdrawal from the NPS fund.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.