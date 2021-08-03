Equity investments may not be the solution for all your financial goals

Goals between three and five years: This time horizon falls under the short- to medium-term category. Experts suggest it is always better to shift entirely to debt about two years before an important goal is to arrive. Col (retd) Sanjeev Govila, chief executive officer, Hum Fauji Initiatives, said if the funds required for meeting a goal were being met through equity, the shift should gradually start about three years earlier and be shifted fully in the next year. This is why a period of anything less than three years is not recommended for using equity to meet the goals.