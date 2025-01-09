Money
Cut through the market noise: Where investors should focus in 2025
Summary
- Equity markets' ‘good times’ over the past five years may have lulled new investors into a false sense of security. What steps can investors take to stay on track in the long term?
Equities continued to dominate investors' minds in 2024. This is despite an eventful year with high volatility due to multiple global events, including a new war, weaker-than-expected economic growth, disappointing earnings, and subsequent FPI outflows.
