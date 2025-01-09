Cut through the market noise: Where investors should focus in 2025

Third, investors need to focus on what they can control. Market performance is not in the investor’s control, but what is in the investor’s control is the amount that can be invested and the time period it can be held for and the asset that it is invested into. Quick high returns may play out intermittently, but over long periods, returns tend to average out. The 10-year rolling returns as of 30 November, 2024, for Nifty Midcap 150 is 16.02% per annum, and that of Nifty Smallcap 250 is 13.33%. Thus, over returns, the focus should be on the amount invested. For example, ₹15,000 invested monthly and giving 18% per annum returns will become ₹70 lakhs in 10 years versus ₹25,000 invested monthly and returning 12% will grow to ₹84 lakhs.