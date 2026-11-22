Scrapping the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments could improve post-tax returns for investors, along with the current market sentiment. Such a step, if introduced, could make Indian equities more attractive to foreign investors and domestic households.

Still, the critical question remains: Will abolishing the tax be enough to reverse foreign portfolio (FPI) outflows and boost mutual fund investments?

CA Suresh Surana touched upon these aspects and explained how removing the tax could support investment activity, but the government would also have to consider the revenue implications.

Will scrapping LTCG tax attract foreign investors? On this, Surana stated, “Removing LTCG tax could improve investors’ post-tax returns and make Indian equities more attractive to some foreign investors. SBI Research has suggested that this could help encourage longer-term investment, but it does not establish that removing the tax would, by itself, reverse FPI outflows or reduce market volatility.”

Not only this, he further added, "FPI decisions also reflect company valuations and earnings prospects, global interest rates, currency movements and broader risk sentiment. These factors can outweigh a tax change, particularly during periods of global uncertainty."

These observations underline the significance of balancing LTCG taxation in a way that keeps Indian equities lucrative for both FPIs and domestic investors, and also ensures that India's taxation model further facilitates long-term investments.

Will household savings and mutual fund inflows increase? Surana believes scrapping the tax could encourage greater household participation in equities and broaden the investment base. Therefore, the government should consider adequately incentivising equity investments.

Explaining this, he said, "Scrapping LTCG tax on equities may improve investors’ post-tax returns and make equity investments, including equity mutual funds, more attractive. It may encourage some households to allocate more savings to equities and could support mutual fund inflows."

However, he also cautioned that this would not automatically shift savings from other asset classes, such as fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, real estate, and gold.

"The change may not automatically shift savings away from fixed deposits, debt mutual funds, gold or real estate as these options differ in risk, liquidity, income stability and tax treatment. Equities can offer growth potential but also carry market risk," he explained.

Due to this difference, households may continue to choose other assets to meet their needs and comfort with risk. There is also a fiscal consideration that must be taken into account. The government reported equity LTCG tax collections of ₹72,249 crore in AY 2024–25 and ₹1,29,158 crore in AY 2025–26.

It is also critical to acknowledge that these are past collections; they are in no way forecasts of the revenue loss from abolishing the tax. Furthermore, any future collections of this tax are going to be dependent on factors such as gains realised, market performance and investors' behaviour.

Surana concluded that higher investment activity may partly offset revenue foregone, but this also cannot be guaranteed.

Therefore, abolishing the equity LTCG tax can definitely boost investor confidence and market sentiment. Still, sustained FPI inflows and mutual fund growth would depend on several other factors also, such as market fundamentals, investor behaviour, overall macro-economic sentiment, and broader geopolitical conditions.