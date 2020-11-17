Equity may beat fixed income in the medium term

Consumer demand is showing signs of recovery for passenger vehicles, for a wide range of consumer durables, and for home loans. Low interest rates, increasing affordability, and stamp duty reduction by select state governments like Maharashtra has led to a sharp increase in home buying. Finally, on the demand side, the rural economy has been a very big support. The last two crops have been good. The forthcoming rabi crop is also expected to be good in most parts of the country. This has supported demand for tractors, agrochemicals and fertilizers. Another positive factor has been the corporate sector reaction to the pandemic and the lockdown. While most good companies had strong balance sheets going into the pandemic as they had cut down on debt, they have further rationalized costs and preserved cash during the pandemic. While some of these costs relating to travel, on employees, or ad spends will come back, we expect around 30% of the cost cuts will sustain at least for the next few years.