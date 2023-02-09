Equity MF inflows rise 71% to ₹12,472 cr
Equity-oriented mutual funds, comprising open-ended and closed-end schemes, attracted net inflows of ₹12,472 crore in January, up 71% from December, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi)
