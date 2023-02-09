Equity MF inflows rise 71% to 12,472 cr

“With most investors making conscious investing decisions, their overall preference towards investing in dips is evident from the magnitude of flows into small- and mid-cap stocks, considering the Nifty Smallcap 100 was among the worst performers in December 2022. On an overall basis, the markets ended in the red in January, with most sectors witnessing negative returns except for information technology and auto sectors," said Krishnan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}