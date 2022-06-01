Equity MF options for moderate and high-risk investors

You should invest as much as you can—with the thumb rule being that you should invest 20% of your monthly in-hand salary. That would come to ₹15,000 in your case. You can create two different portfolios—one for each daughter and invest ₹7,500 in a three-fund portfolio each. Such a portfolio could grow to ₹18 lakh in 10 years and ₹38 lakh in 15 years. They can be used fully or to supplement your education and wedding expenses.