Equity mutual fund inflows declined 6% in December, AMFI data shows

AMFI December Data: Equity mutual fund inflows declined in December 2025, indicating a slowdown in investor participation. According to AMFI data, net inflows into equity mutual funds fell by 6.21% to ₹28,054.06 crore in December, compared with ₹29,911.05 crore in November.



The mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) edged lower in December. Overall AUM declined by 1% to ₹79.98 lakh crore, compared with ₹80.55 lakh crore recorded in November.

Also Read | With an army of agents at its disposal, LIC Mutual Fund plans a comeback

Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows Net inflows into large-cap funds decreased by 4.4% to ₹1,567.42 crore in December from ₹1,639.80 crore in November. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds continued to see steady interest, with inflows of ₹4,175.81 crore and ₹3,823.82 crore respectively.

Flexi-cap funds remained the top contributor among equity mutual fund categories in December. Net inflows into flexi-cap schemes rose 23.1% to ₹10,019.27 crore, compared with ₹8,135.01 crore in November.

Among equity-oriented mutual funds, ELSS and dividend yield funds were the only categories to record net outflows in December, at ₹717.73 crore and ₹254.32 crore respectively.

Equity Funds Inflows ( ₹ crore) Large cap 1,567.42 Mid cap 4,175.81 Small cap 3,823.82

Gold ETFs see sharp rise in December inflows Gold ETFs saw a strong jump in investments in December. Net inflows rose more than three times to ₹11,646.74 crore, compared with ₹3,741.79 crore in November. The sharp rebound comes after net inflows into gold ETFs had declined 51.6% in November, following a steep 281.9% rise recorded in September.

Other exchange-traded funds also saw higher investments during the month. Inflows into these ETFs rose to ₹13,199.44 crore in December, up from ₹9,720.74 crore in November.

Debt funds Debt-oriented mutual funds saw large redemptions during the month, led by liquid funds. Net outflows from liquid funds increased sharply to ₹47,307.95 crore in December, up from ₹14,050.72 crore in November.

Within the debt fund category, only overnight funds and floater funds reported net inflows in December, at ₹254.25 crore and ₹722.44 crore respectively.