Equity mutual fund inflows declined 6% in December, AMFI data shows

Equity mutual fund inflows fell 6.21% to 28,054.06 crore in December 2025, with total AUM declining to 79.98 lakh crore. 

Deepika Chelani
Updated9 Jan 2026, 01:48 PM IST
AMFI December Data: Equity mutual fund inflows declined in December 2025, indicating a slowdown in investor participation. According to AMFI data, net inflows into equity mutual funds fell by 6.21% to 28,054.06 crore in December, compared with 29,911.05 crore in November.

The mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) edged lower in December. Overall AUM declined by 1% to 79.98 lakh crore, compared with 80.55 lakh crore recorded in November.

Category-wise equity mutual fund inflows

Net inflows into large-cap funds decreased by 4.4% to 1,567.42 crore in December from 1,639.80 crore in November. Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds continued to see steady interest, with inflows of 4,175.81 crore and 3,823.82 crore respectively.

Flexi-cap funds remained the top contributor among equity mutual fund categories in December. Net inflows into flexi-cap schemes rose 23.1% to 10,019.27 crore, compared with 8,135.01 crore in November.

Among equity-oriented mutual funds, ELSS and dividend yield funds were the only categories to record net outflows in December, at 717.73 crore and 254.32 crore respectively.

Equity Funds Inflows ( crore)
Large cap 1,567.42
Mid cap4,175.81
Small cap3,823.82

Gold ETFs see sharp rise in December inflows

Gold ETFs saw a strong jump in investments in December. Net inflows rose more than three times to 11,646.74 crore, compared with 3,741.79 crore in November. The sharp rebound comes after net inflows into gold ETFs had declined 51.6% in November, following a steep 281.9% rise recorded in September.

Other exchange-traded funds also saw higher investments during the month. Inflows into these ETFs rose to 13,199.44 crore in December, up from 9,720.74 crore in November.

Debt funds

Debt-oriented mutual funds saw large redemptions during the month, led by liquid funds. Net outflows from liquid funds increased sharply to 47,307.95 crore in December, up from 14,050.72 crore in November.

Within the debt fund category, only overnight funds and floater funds reported net inflows in December, at 254.25 crore and 722.44 crore respectively.

AMFI DataMutual Funds
