Equity mutual fund inflows dip 3.2 percent in April; largecap funds buck the trend: AMFI data

In April, net inflows into equity mutual funds declined 3.2 per cent month-on-month, totaling 24,269.26 crore, as revealed by AMFI on May 9.

Deepika Chelani, Vimal Chander Joshi
Updated9 May 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Largecap mutual funds - considered a safer investment avenue - recorded a 7.8 per cent rise in inflows, reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,671.46 crore in April.
Net inflows into equity mutual funds declined by 3.2% month-on-month to 24,269.26 crore in April, per the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Friday.

In April, investor sentiment appeared to shift within the equity mutual fund space, with inflows into midcap and smallcap fund categories experiencing a decline, even as largecap funds saw renewed interest.

According to data released by the AMFI, net inflows into midcap funds fell by 3.6% month-on-month to 3,313.98 crore. Similarly, smallcap funds witnessed a 2.3% decline in net investments, totaling 3,999.95 crore for the month.

Contrasting this trend, largecap funds, typically considered a safer investment avenue, recorded a 7.8% rise in inflows, reaching 2,671.46 crore in April.

CategoryApril ( crore)March ( crore)
Flexi cap 5,5415,615
Sectoral 2,0008,920
Value 1,0731,472
Index1,5553,500
Other ETFs19,05610,961

New fund offers

The previous month (April) also saw the launch of seven new fund offers (NFOs), raising a total of 350 crore, the latest data reveals. The new schemes include overnight fund, sectoral fund, arbitrage fund, index fund and other ETFs.

Fall in sectoral funds

In April, inflow into flexi cap funds dropped marginally to 5,541 crore from 5,615 crore. A substantive drop was seen in sectoral funds where inflow dropped from 8,920 crore in March to 2,000 crore in April. Even value mutual funds saw significant decline from 1,472 crore to 1,073 crore.

Investors invested lower funds into index funds to the tune of 1,555 crore against 3,500 crore in March whereas other ETFs saw a considerable jump in inflow to 19,056 crore against 10,961 crore in the preceding month.

