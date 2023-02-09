Equity mutual fund inflows hit four-month high in January on strong SIP flows
- Meanwhile, foreign selling in equities hit a seven-month high of $3.51 billion in January 2023
Backed by buoyant SIP or Systematic Investment Plan flows, equity mutual funds have soared nearly 72% to ₹12,546 crore in January, making it the highest net infusion in four months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Thursday.
