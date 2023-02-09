Equity mutual fund inflows rise 71% to ₹12,472 crore in January
- As investors make conscious investing decisions, their overall preference towards investing in dips is evident from the magnitude of flows into small and mid-cap stocks
Mumbai: Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes, both open and close-ended, attracted net inflows worth ₹12,472 crore in January, up 71% sequentially, as per data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Inflows into equity MFs have been positive since March 2021.
