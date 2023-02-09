Equity mutual fund inflows rise 71% to 12,472 crore in January

"As investors make conscious investing decisions, their overall preference towards investing in dips is evident from the magnitude of flows into small and mid-cap stocks, considering that the Nifty Smallcap 100 was amongst the worst performers in December 2022. On an overall basis too, the markets ended in the red in January, with most sectors witnessing negative returns except for IT and auto sectors," said Krishnan.

