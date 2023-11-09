Equity mutual fund inflows surge to ₹19,932 crore in October, SIP contributions at record-high: AMFI data
Small-cap funds registered an influx of ₹4,495 crore in October, compared to ₹2,678 crore in September, which reflected the rising interest of investors in smaller companies, according to AMFI data.
Equity mutual fund inflows surged to ₹19,932 crore in October 2023 compared to ₹13,857 crore in September, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday, November 9. This is the 32nd consecutive month of inflows on a net basis.