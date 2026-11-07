Equity mutual fund returns in India average 13% over 30 years: Check SIP, lump-sum returns across 15 global markets

If you have been investing in equity mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump-sum contributions, India's long-term returns may give you an idea of the wealth-creation potential of equities.
Over the past 30 years, Indian equities have delivered annualised returns of around 13% through both investment routes, with SIPs generating 13.3% and lump-sum investments delivering 13%.
But how does the Indian equity market compare with markets such as US, Canada, UK, Japan and South Korea? A comparison of long-term equity returns across countries can help investors understand how different markets have performed and why geographical diversification matters when building your investment portfolio.
DSP Mutual Fund's Netra: Early Signals Through Charts – November 2026 report has compared 30-year lump-sum and SIP returns across 15 equity markets. Here's what it reveals for equity fund investors.
The DSP analysis compares annualised total-return index (TRI) returns for lump-sum investments, measured through compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with SIP returns, measured through internal rate of return (IRR).
|Country/market
|Index
|Lump-sum CAGR
|SIP IRR
|SIP advantage
|Brazil
|Ibovespa
|16.4%
|14.8%
|-1.6%
|Mexico
|S&P/BMV IPC
|14.2%
|12.3%
|-1.9%
|India
|Nifty 500
|13.0%
|13.3%
|+0.3%
|Indonesia
|Jakarta Composite
|10.8%
|11.1%
|+0.3%
|USA
|S&P 500
|10.2%
|11.0%
|+0.8%
|Canada
|S&P/TSX Composite
|9.4%
|9.7%
|+0.3%
|South Korea
|KOSPI
|8.9%
|10.8%
|+1.9%
|Australia
|S&P/ASX 200
|8.9%
|8.4%
|-0.5%
|France
|CAC 40
|7.6%
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|China Mainland
|CSI 300
|7.1%
|5.8%
|-1.3%
|UK
|FTSE 100
|7.0%
|7.2%
|+0.2%
|China (HK listed)
|Hang Seng
|6.1%
|6.1%
|Nil
|Japan
|Nikkei 225
|5.5%
|9.9%
|+4.4%
|Malaysia
|FTSE Bursa KLCI
|5.3%
|6.7%
|+1.4%
|Philippines
|PSEi
|4.8%
|6.6%
|+1.8%
*Source: DSP Mutual Fund - Netra; Data as of 31 October 2026; SIP advantage is the difference between SIP IRR and lump-sum CAGR.
Brazil topped the comparison, delivering a 16.4% annualised lump-sum return over 30 years. Mexico followed at 14.2%, while India ranked third at 13%.
Brazil also recorded the highest SIP return at 14.8%, followed by India at 13.3% and Mexico at 12.3%.
At the other end of the spectrum, the Philippines recorded the lowest lump-sum return of 4.8%. For SIP investments, China Mainland delivered the lowest returns at 5.8% among all 15 markets.
This means India's equity market has delivered higher long-term lump-sum returns than several major global markets, including the US, South Korea, Indonesia, China Mainland and UK.
Japan recorded the biggest SIP advantage, with a 9.9% IRR against a 5.5% lump-sum CAGR, a difference of 4.4 percentage points. South Korea and the Philippines followed with SIP advantages of 1.9 and 1.8 percentage points, respectively.
India also recorded a marginal SIP advantage, with returns of 13.3% against 13% for lump-sum investments.
However, SIPs did not outperform lump-sum investments in every market. The two top-performing markets, Brazil and Mexico, delivered higher lump-sum returns.
The comparison highlights that equity returns differ across geographies and investment approaches. While India has delivered competitive long-term returns, other markets have also offered opportunities for wealth creation.
For Indian mutual fund investors, international diversification can provide exposure to economies and businesses beyond domestic markets. However, currency movements, market valuations, taxation, and geographical risks can affect an Indian investor's actual returns.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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