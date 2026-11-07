Equity mutual fund returns in India average 13% over 30 years: Check SIP, lump-sum returns across 15 global markets

If you have been investing in equity mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump-sum contributions, India's long-term returns may give you an idea of the wealth-creation potential of equities.

Over the past 30 years, Indian equities have delivered annualised returns of around 13% through both investment routes, with SIPs generating 13.3% and lump-sum investments delivering 13%.

But how does the Indian equity market compare with markets such as US, Canada, UK, Japan and South Korea? A comparison of long-term equity returns across countries can help investors understand how different markets have performed and why geographical diversification matters when building your investment portfolio.

DSP Mutual Fund's Netra: Early Signals Through Charts – November 2026 report has compared 30-year lump-sum and SIP returns across 15 equity markets. Here's what it reveals for equity fund investors.

What are the 30-year SIP and lump-sum returns across global equity markets? The DSP analysis compares annualised total-return index (TRI) returns for lump-sum investments, measured through compound annual growth rate (CAGR), with SIP returns, measured through internal rate of return (IRR).

Country/market Index Lump-sum CAGR SIP IRR SIP advantage Brazil Ibovespa 16.4% 14.8% -1.6% Mexico S&P/BMV IPC 14.2% 12.3% -1.9% India Nifty 500 13.0% 13.3% +0.3% Indonesia Jakarta Composite 10.8% 11.1% +0.3% USA S&P 500 10.2% 11.0% +0.8% Canada S&P/TSX Composite 9.4% 9.7% +0.3% South Korea KOSPI 8.9% 10.8% +1.9% Australia S&P/ASX 200 8.9% 8.4% -0.5% France CAC 40 7.6% 6.6% -1.0% China Mainland CSI 300 7.1% 5.8% -1.3% UK FTSE 100 7.0% 7.2% +0.2% China (HK listed) Hang Seng 6.1% 6.1% Nil Japan Nikkei 225 5.5% 9.9% +4.4% Malaysia FTSE Bursa KLCI 5.3% 6.7% +1.4% Philippines PSEi 4.8% 6.6% +1.8% *Source: DSP Mutual Fund - Netra; Data as of 31 October 2026; SIP advantage is the difference between SIP IRR and lump-sum CAGR.

Brazil topped the comparison, delivering a 16.4% annualised lump-sum return over 30 years. Mexico followed at 14.2%, while India ranked third at 13%.

Brazil also recorded the highest SIP return at 14.8%, followed by India at 13.3% and Mexico at 12.3%.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Philippines recorded the lowest lump-sum return of 4.8%. For SIP investments, China Mainland delivered the lowest returns at 5.8% among all 15 markets.

This means India's equity market has delivered higher long-term lump-sum returns than several major global markets, including the US, South Korea, Indonesia, China Mainland and UK.

Where did SIP investments outperform lump-sum investments? Japan recorded the biggest SIP advantage, with a 9.9% IRR against a 5.5% lump-sum CAGR, a difference of 4.4 percentage points. South Korea and the Philippines followed with SIP advantages of 1.9 and 1.8 percentage points, respectively.

India also recorded a marginal SIP advantage, with returns of 13.3% against 13% for lump-sum investments.

However, SIPs did not outperform lump-sum investments in every market. The two top-performing markets, Brazil and Mexico, delivered higher lump-sum returns.

What should equity fund investors do? The comparison highlights that equity returns differ across geographies and investment approaches. While India has delivered competitive long-term returns, other markets have also offered opportunities for wealth creation.

For Indian mutual fund investors, international diversification can provide exposure to economies and businesses beyond domestic markets. However, currency movements, market valuations, taxation, and geographical risks can affect an Indian investor's actual returns.