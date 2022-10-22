Small-cap mutual fund turns ₹10,000 monthly SIP to ₹11.39 lakh in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM IST
- Small-cap equity mutual fund has given a CAGR of 41.50% in last two years
Mutual funds: SBI Small Cap Fund regular growth plan is close to its 52-week high of 118.1 as it closed on Friday at 114.57. On Friday, NAV price of SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan ended at 127.69 mark. The small-cap equity mutual fund is one of the top performing mutual funds in India. The direct growth plan of this equity fund has given CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 31 per cent in last 3 years whereas it has given a CAGR of 41.50 per cent in last two years.