Mutual funds: SBI Small Cap Fund regular growth plan is close to its 52-week high of 118.1 as it closed on Friday at 114.57. On Friday, NAV price of SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan ended at 127.69 mark. The small-cap equity mutual fund is one of the top performing mutual funds in India. The direct growth plan of this equity fund has given CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 31 per cent in last 3 years whereas it has given a CAGR of 41.50 per cent in last two years.

SBI Small Cap Fund NAV price history

During the sell-off triggered after the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, NAV of SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan came down at ₹43.70 on 3rd April 2022. But, after than nadir, it has been rising upside and today it is priced at 127.69, logging around 190 per cent in near 30 months. In YTD time, this small-cap equity mutual fund has delivered 8.36 per cent return to its investors whereas in last one year, it has ascended to the tune of 12.56 per cent.

In last five years, NAV price of SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan has risen from 54.52 to ₹127.69, logging around 135 per cent rise in this period. Since its inception on 4th January 2013, this small-cap equity mutual fund has delivered around 900 per cent return to its long term investors.

SIP return calculator

SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan has given around 11.50 per cent absolute return in last one year whereas it has given 30 per cent return in last two years, 65 per cent return in last three years whereas in last five years, it has given 90 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors.

Thus if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan, the absolute value of one's investment would have grown to 1.33 lakh today. If the investor had started monthly SIP of ₹10,000 two years ago, the absolute value of one's investment would have turned to ₹3.12 lakh. Likewise, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this small-cap equity, one's investment would have turned to ₹5.93 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 per month in this mutual fund via monthly SIP route, the absolute value of one's invested money would have been ₹11.39 lakh today.