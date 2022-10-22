Small-cap mutual fund turns 10,000 monthly SIP to 11.39 lakh in 5 years

SBI Small Cap Fund NAV price history

During the sell-off triggered after the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, NAV of SBI Small Cap Fund direct growth plan came down at ₹43.70 on 3rd April 2022. But, after than nadir, it has been rising upside and today it is priced at 127.69, logging around 190 per cent in near 30 months. In YTD time, this small-cap equity mutual fund has delivered 8.36 per cent return to its investors whereas in last one year, it has ascended to the tune of 12.56 per cent.